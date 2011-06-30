Anthrax Complete New Album, 'Worship Music'

Last night, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian confirmed on his Twitter account that new Anthrax album has indeed been completed.

"Worship Music is finished," he wrote. "I just listened to it LOUD in sequence. Our 10th studio record is fucking killer. Sept 13, my friends!"

As Ian alluded to, Worship Music will be released Sept. 13 via Megaforce Records.

Worship Music marks Anthrax's first studio release in eight years and the first album to feature vocalist Joey Belladonna since 1990's Persistence of Time.Worship Music was produced by Anthrax, Rob Caggiano and Jay Ruston and recorded over a four-year period at studios in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Check out the new track, "Fight 'Em 'Til You Can't," below.