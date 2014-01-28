Anthrax Guitarist Scott Ian Announces North American Leg of His “Speaking Words” Tour

Scott Ian has announced the North American leg of his “Speaking Words” tour.

The Anthrax guitarist will pick up the mic again for a 15-city trek that kicks off in Chicago February 20. You can check out all the dates below.

“it ain’t no poetry reading,” said Ian in a statement. “Speaking Words” is an honest look at the insane life Ian has led for the past 31 years, the people he’s met and the events he's witnessed. During each show, he'll take part in a Q&A session with the audience.

“England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, Germany. I've been 'Speaking Words' all over the world," Ian said. "My friends in the U.S. and Canada, you asked for it, and now I finally get to bring it home! I'm looking forward to talking with ya, talking at ya and telling you some amazing tales of drunken debauchery and ridiculousness. No punches pulled, no swear word left unturned and no question avoided in the Q&A. Let's do this!”

For information about VIP meet-and-greet sessions for each show, visit Ian's merch store here.

Confirmed SCOTT IAN “Speaking Words” Dates: