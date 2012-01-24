Anthrax Premiere Music Video for "The Devil You Know"

After a revolving cast of lead singers throughout the last decade, Anthrax most definitely deserved the excellent year they had in 2011.

They released their new album, Worship Music, to critical acclaim the day before playing Yankee Stadium as part of an epic Big Four performance.

All this and more is encapsulated in the band's first video for Worship Music, "The Devil You Know," which premiered earlier today on Revolvermag.com. Check out the video here.

Worship Music was chosen as No. 4 on our list of the 50 best albums of 2011.