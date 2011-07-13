Anthrax Reveal Cover Art for New Album, 'Worship Music'

Anthrax have unveiled the cover art for their forthcoming album, Worship Music. The artwork, which can be seen below, was done by renowned comic book artist Alex Ross who, also did the original artwork for Anthrax's We've Come For You All and Music of Mass Destruction albums.

Worship Music is the first new studio album from Anthrax in eight years and the first with vocalist Joey Belladonna since 1990's Persistence of Time.

In other Anthrax news, "Fight 'Em 'Til You Can't" is now available on iTunes.

Worship Music is due out on September 13.