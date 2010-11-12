Anthrax Working On New Album

Anthrax (L-R) Scott Ian, Frank Bello, Joey Belladonna, Charlie Benante, Rob Caggiano

Legendary New York thrash band Anthrax, fresh off the Jägermeister Music Fall Tour where they shared the stage with co-headliners Slayer and Megadeth, have been working on a brand new album. This will be Anthrax's first record with Joey Belladonna singing since 1991's Persistence of Time. The album is expected out in 2011.

Watch guitarist Scott Ian, bassist Frank Bello and Belladonna talk about the new record below.