“They’re fighting not just for a free Ukraine, but for the free world”: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World with covers band in Ukraine

Blinken joined the local covers band to play Neil Young’s political anthem while in the country for high-level talks with Ukraine officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently concluded a long day of important talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, by joining a covers band to play Neil Young's Rockin’ in the Free World on an Epiphone guitar.  

After high-level meetings regarding the US' speedy delivery of aid to the war-struck country, Blinken extended his show of support to the country to the stage, joining covers band 19.99 at The Barman Dictat for a performance of Neil Young’s political anthem.   

