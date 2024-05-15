“They’re fighting not just for a free Ukraine, but for the free world”: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World with covers band in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently concluded a long day of important talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, by joining a covers band to play Neil Young's Rockin’ in the Free World on an Epiphone guitar.

After high-level meetings regarding the US' speedy delivery of aid to the war-struck country, Blinken extended his show of support to the country to the stage, joining covers band 19.99 at The Barman Dictat for a performance of Neil Young’s political anthem.

The band's lead singer introduced the politician as one of “the biggest friends of Ukraine” before Blinken served some real Back to the Future vibes with his electric guitar.

“Listen, I know this is a really, really difficult time, your soldiers and citizens are suffering tremendously,” Blinken said before the performance.

“But they need to know, you need to know, so much of the world is with you and they're fighting not just for Ukraine, but for the free world. And the free world is with you, too.”

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulting in some interesting guitar stories. Nikita Zhemerenko launched the SWFT GTRS guitar brand following the destruction of his home in Kharkiv in 2022, with his first instrument comprising parts made from remnants of his destroyed apartment.

Zhemerenko has said he hopes SWFT GTRS’ story will help showcase the resilience of the Ukrainian people. Blinken here has opted for a similar tact, although reactions to the news story have been polarizing.

Some have seen it as a strong symbol of support from the world’s most powerful country, and a sign that politics and music will always be intertwined. Others, meanwhile, have questioned the appropriateness of the stunt when the situation on the frontline is so dire.

According to reports, the band had been told before their set they would be performing with Neil Young, but were asked to keep it a secret, only for the truth to be revealed last minute.

Speaking to the UK's BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday (15 May), Gorbach said (via The Guardian): “He was connecting with eyes, with our band leader, with me. It was our first performance on stage but it feels like we were a band for two years.”

Gorbach also highlighted the song choice had come from Blinken, hailing the performance as “a very important point of Ukrainian history and cultural history”.

Young released the now iconic track in 1989. The song is seen as a totem for overcoming repression and has been covered by the likes of Pearl Jam, Joe Satriani, and Larkin Poe.

It has also been used in recent contemporary political situations, including at Donald Trump's formal announcement that he would run as a Republican candidate at the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the US’ top diplomat has picked up the guitar as part of his day job – last year Blinken performed a cover of Hoochie Coochie Man at the launch of the State Department’s Global Music Initiative.