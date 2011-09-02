Anvil Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Canadian heavy metal band Anvil have announced a run of U.S. tour dates for the fall. You can view all of the dates below.

Anvil released their latest album, Juggernaut Of Justice, on SPV/Steamhammer this past June.

On September 27, The End Records will be issuing Monument Of Metal: The Very Best Of Anvil, which will feature 19 tracks from over the course of the band's career.

2011 Anvil U.S. Tour Dates