Trending

Anvil Announce U.S. Tour Dates

By

Canadian heavy metal band Anvil have announced a run of U.S. tour dates for the fall. You can view all of the dates below.

Anvil released their latest album, Juggernaut Of Justice, on SPV/Steamhammer this past June.

On September 27, The End Records will be issuing Monument Of Metal: The Very Best Of Anvil, which will feature 19 tracks from over the course of the band's career.

2011 Anvil U.S. Tour Dates

  • Oct. 19 - Springfield, VA - Jaxx
  • Oct. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Altar Bar
  • Oct. 21 - Akron, OH - Ripper Owens Tap House
  • Oct. 22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
  • Oct. 23 - South Bend, IN - Club Landing
  • Oct. 25 - Denver, CO - Casselman's Bar
  • Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA - Red Devil Lounge
  • Oct. 28 - Redondo Beach, CA - Brixton South Bay
  • Oct. 29 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
  • Oct. 30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach house
  • Oct. 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Cheyenne Saloon
  • Nov. 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Samaurai's
  • Nov. 04 - Darien, IL - Q Sports
  • Nov. 05 - Cleveland, OH- West Side Masonic Temple
  • Nov. 06 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
  • Nov. 07 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom