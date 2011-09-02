Anvil Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Canadian heavy metal band Anvil have announced a run of U.S. tour dates for the fall. You can view all of the dates below.
Anvil released their latest album, Juggernaut Of Justice, on SPV/Steamhammer this past June.
On September 27, The End Records will be issuing Monument Of Metal: The Very Best Of Anvil, which will feature 19 tracks from over the course of the band's career.
2011 Anvil U.S. Tour Dates
- Oct. 19 - Springfield, VA - Jaxx
- Oct. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Altar Bar
- Oct. 21 - Akron, OH - Ripper Owens Tap House
- Oct. 22 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
- Oct. 23 - South Bend, IN - Club Landing
- Oct. 25 - Denver, CO - Casselman's Bar
- Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA - Red Devil Lounge
- Oct. 28 - Redondo Beach, CA - Brixton South Bay
- Oct. 29 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
- Oct. 30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach house
- Oct. 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Cheyenne Saloon
- Nov. 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Samaurai's
- Nov. 04 - Darien, IL - Q Sports
- Nov. 05 - Cleveland, OH- West Side Masonic Temple
- Nov. 06 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
- Nov. 07 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom