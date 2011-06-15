Arch Enemy Announce North American Tour With DevilDriver, Skeletonwitch and Chthonic

Sweden's Arch Enemy has announced a headlining run of shows through the US and Canada. Dubbed the North American Khaos 2011 tour, the trek will kick off in September. The North American leg of Arch Enemy's world tour will begin in Baltimore on Sept. 8 and features support from DevilDriver, Skeltonwitch and Chthonic.

"We pledge to the United States of America and its beautiful neighbour Canada that we will only bring the utmost heavy metal Khaos to your shores!" said vocalist Angela Gossow. "We can't wait to kick off this tour come September. After all the European summer festivals, we are ready to fire!"

"We are very happy to be coming back to the US and Canada hot on the heels of our new Khaos Legions opus!" added guitarist Michael Amott. "We're working on a special set list and some other surprises. We chose the other bands on the bill because they are all killer, and bring their own terrifying brand of brutal steel! Yes, good times lie ahead for the metal connoisseur of North America!"

Arch Enemy is touring in support of its first collection of new material since 2007, Khaos Legions.

Guitar World recently spoke to Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott about the band's new album. Check out the full interview here.

Arch Enemy's North American Khaos 2011 tour dates:

September

8 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head

9 – New York, NY – Best Buy Theater

10 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

12 – Quebec City, QC – Imperial

13 – Montreal, QC – Metropolis

14 – Toronto, ON - Phoenix

17 – Winnipeg, MB – The Garrick Center

19 – Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

20 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Events Centre

22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

23 – Seattle, WA - Showbox

24 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

26 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Center

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Nokia Theatre

29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

30 – Albuquerque, NM - The Sunshine

October

1 – Denver, CO – The Gothic

3 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues