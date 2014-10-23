Arch Enemy Premiere Cover of Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” —Listen

Arch Enemy and Kreator have teamed up for a North American tour that kicks off tonight (October 23) in Baltimore. The bands are commemorating the tour with a limited edition split 7-inch single.

Side A will be Arch Enemy’s version of Judas Priest's "Breaking the Law"; Side B will feature Kreator's "Iron Destiny." The artwork for the Arch Enemy side of the 7-inch was done by a fan, Ralfy Nuyles of the Philippines.

"When we do covers, we have a tendency to pick somewhat obscure songs," gutiarist Michael Amott said. "However, the iconic 'Breaking The Law' anthem by Judas Priest is anything but that, of course! This just started with a fun jam in the studio, and during the process we tried to make it sound as Arch Enemy as possible—it turned out pretty f'n cool and here it is. Enjoy!"

Fans will need to go to a show to buy the single, which will be sold at the merch table during the tour. Only 500 copies of the exclusive transparent red vinyl record will be available for the North American tour; 500 copies of a dark red version of the single will be sold during their European tour that begins three days after the North American leg ends.