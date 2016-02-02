Archer Nation Premiere "Dawn of Dilution" Music Video

Santa Cruz, California, based hard rock/metal act Archer Nation have unveiled a new music video for "Dawn of Dilution." You can watch it below.

The power trio featuring Dylan Rose (guitarist/lead vocals), David DeSilva (bass/vocals), and Keyhan Moini (drums) released their third full-length album, Culling the Weak (Metalville Records), in August 2015. The album was recorded at Sound Instinct Studio in Hollywood with producer Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, UFO, Megadeth) at the helm and Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Sepultura, Yngwie Malmsteen) mastering.

"’Dawn of Dilution’ touches on the idea that for all the wondrous advancements and capabilities of modern technology, there is a very real trade off that is greatly overlooked," Rose says. "It's a call to observe what we've lost, not just what we've gained, and supports the possibility of malicious use to manipulate and control."

The combination of Moini’s unique drumming, DeSilva’s masterful bass prowess and Rose’s captivating blend of guitar and vocals make for an exciting modern take on the genre while paying homage to the heavy metal inspirations that drive them. Having toured and performed alongside stalwart acts such as Doro, Annihilator and Hell Yeah, including festival appearances at Sweden Rock, Bang Your Head!!! and Midwest Rockfest, the group has done multiple touring runs with Zakk Wylde’s Black Label Society in the US, Canada, and Europe.

This month, Archer Nation will join the likes of Tesla, Steve Vai, Helloween,Queensrÿche, Doro and more on the Monsters of Rock Cruise hosted by Eddie Trunk.

For more about Archer Nation, visit ArcherNation.com and follow them on Facebook.Culling the Weak is available at Amazon.