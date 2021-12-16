And So I Watch You From Afar announce ambitious new multimedia album Jettison

And So I Watch You From Afar have announced Jettison, a new album that delves into uncharted territory for the Northern Irish instrumental outfit.

Described as a “multimedia album”, Jettison spans nine parts spread across 40 minutes, and showcases the band’s more ethereal side, set to a visual accompaniment by artist Sam Wiehl.

The Arco String Quartet embellish the arrangements, while Emma Ruth Rundle and Clutch’s Neil Fallon are on hand to deliver “cryptic dialog”.

Two tracks have so far been revealed from the recordings, the cinematic I Dive Pt 1 and guitar-driven I Dive Pt 2, which nods to the band’s more widescreen post-rock compositions.

“Nothing in our repertoire comes close to the ambition of this latest project,” say the band, which comprises guitarists Rory Friers and Niall Kennedy, drummer Chris Wee and bassist Johnny Adger.

“The album is a memorable experience that transports the listener away from the tumultuous times and into a blissful musical utopia.”

Jettison is released on February 18 2022 via Equal Vision Records, and available to preorder now.