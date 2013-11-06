Asking Alexandria Premiere "Killing You" Music Video

Asking Alexandria have premiered their new music video for "Killing You," and you can check it out below.

The song is from the band's latest album, From Death To Destiny.

The "Killing You" video was written by Ash Avildsen and directed by Frankie Nasso. Be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments below!

Don't miss the band on tour in the US through November with All That Remains, Sevendust, Emmure and For Today. See all the current tour dates below — and stay tuned for the uncensored version of this video, which will be released in the coming weeks

Asking Alexandria on Tour