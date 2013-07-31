Asking Alexandria Premiere Music Video for "Run Free"

Asking Alexandria have released a new music video for "Run Free," a track off their new album, From Death To Destiny.

The album, which you can read about in the new issue of Guitar World, will be released August 6 through Sumerian Records.

The video features footage from the band's sold-out January 19 show at London's Brixton O2 Academy.

From Death To Destiny is available for pre-order at iTunes, Sumerian Records and F.Y.E. (with bonus tracks).

