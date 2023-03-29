Andrew Whiting unleashes his first-ever Attack Attack! solo in fierce – and funny – playthrough of new single Dark Waves

In just a few days time, metalcore heavyweights Attack Attack! will release their latest EP, Dark Waves – an offering that will be notable for a handful of reasons. Not only is it the band’s second EP since they rebooted back in 2020, but its title track will also see founding guitarist Andrew Whiting let loose on his first-ever Attack Attack! solo after over a decade in the band.

In a Guitar World-exclusive playthrough of that track, Whiting’s premiere lead effort can be heard – and witnessed up close – in all its glory. But before getting to let loose with 16 years worth of suppressed soloing skills, the guitar titan takes the opportunity to flex his rhythm chops, serving up pummeling open-string riffs and bruising chugs.

Armed with his ESP Stef B-7 – and supported by a mountain of gain from Kemper’s 5150 amp model – Whiting wades through Dark Waves oceanic soundscapes with the backup of the Attack Attack! band, who, according to the guitarist, only learned the song on the day of the playthrough.

And, despite his relative greenness when it comes to soloing on Attack Attack! tracks, Whiting makes light work of Dark Waves’ solo exchange, offering up a tour of his technical arsenal. A pentatonic blitz is followed by a migration up the fretboard, where Whiting rifles through rapid-fire scale runs and hair-raising bends.

We imagine more Attack Attack! solos are now on the cards for Whiting.

Although Whiting is clearly putting a shift in for all this additional guitar work during the playthrough, his bandmates don't seem to be too fussed on helping out. Instead, Whiting assumes all guitar and bass duties by dutifully standing behind Ryland Raus and Cameron Perry and taking on those roles as well. We're not falling for it, though: we see those tattoo sleeves.

Understandably, the opportunity to solo made Whiting especially fond of Dark Waves: "What I dug most about the playing in Dark Waves was having my first solo ever in an Attack Attack! song, and being able to experiment a bit with a melodic yet heavy style throughout the track.”

As for the video, which is said to be a testament to the band’s musical and comedic nature, he added, “I decided to approach the playthrough in a different way, because we are a band who has been, and always will be, different from other bands.

“Not just musically, but our sense of humor and our ability to not take ourselves so seriously all the time – I think makes it a much more enjoyable experience for everyone. Also because I had just taught the other guys the song that day.”