Avenged Sevenfold Premiere New Song, "Carry On"

While Avenged Sevenfold have been laying low for most of 2012, the band evidently found time to record a brand new track for the upcoming video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Listen to "Carry On" here, or in the YouTube clip below.

The song is the first new music from the band since another tune recorded for the first Call of Duty: Black Ops game, 2011's "Not Ready to Die."

There is no word yet when the band will begin work on the follow-up to 2010's Nightmare (buy on iTunes).

One of A7X's few live appearances this year came at Metallica's inaugural Orion Music + More festival back in June. Check out a photo gallery of their pyro-packed set here.