Photos: Avenged Sevenfold at Orion Music + More 2012

This past weekend marked the historic, inaugural Orion Music + More festival, which took place at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

On Sunday night, Avenged Sevenfold capped off the action of the festival's Fuel stage with a fiery set of hit after hit. While drawing a slot right before Metallica wasn't exactly ideal this past weekend (Just ask Arctic Monkeys), Avenged managed to draw perhaps the second-largest crowds behind the festival's hosts, thanks in part to their trademark, energetic stage show — not to mention enough fireworks for a small 4th of July celebration.

You can read a full recap of the weekend's festivities here and check out a gallery of A7X's action-packed set at Orion below.