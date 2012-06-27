Photos: Avenged Sevenfold at Orion Music + More 2012

This past weekend marked the historic, inaugural Orion Music + More festival, which took place at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
On Sunday night, Avenged Sevenfold capped off the action of the festival's Fuel stage with a fiery set of hit after hit. While drawing a slot right before Metallica wasn't exactly ideal this past weekend (Just ask Arctic Monkeys), Avenged managed to draw perhaps the second-largest crowds behind the festival's hosts, thanks in part to their trademark, energetic stage show — not to mention enough fireworks for a small 4th of July celebration.
You can read a full recap of the weekend's festivities here and check out a gallery of A7X's action-packed set at Orion below.
Image 1 of 30
Image 2 of 30
Image 3 of 30
Image 4 of 30
Image 5 of 30
Image 6 of 30
Image 7 of 30
Image 8 of 30
Image 9 of 30
Image 10 of 30
Image 11 of 30
Image 12 of 30
Image 13 of 30
Image 14 of 30
Image 15 of 30
Image 16 of 30
Image 17 of 30
Image 18 of 30
Image 19 of 30
Image 20 of 30
Image 21 of 30
Image 22 of 30
Image 23 of 30
Image 24 of 30
Image 25 of 30
Image 26 of 30
Image 27 of 30
Image 28 of 30
Image 29 of 30
Image 30 of 30