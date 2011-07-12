Avett Brothers to Debut New Song Online on "CMT Unplugged"

The Avett Brothers will appear on a new online episode of "CMT Unplugged" 9 p.m. EST Wednesday, July 13, at unplugged.CMT.com.

The North Carolina singer/songwriters took the stage at CMT’s Nashville studio to perform a selection of tunes from their current album, I and Love and You, including “Laundry Room,” “January Wedding” and “And it Spread.” They'll also be revealing a new song, “The Once and Future Carpenter.” The band also covers Roger Miller’s “Where Have All the Average People Gone.”

For a sneak peek of The Avett Brothers’ “Laundry Room,” visit unplugged.CMT.com.

In a new sit-down interview, the band gives a look inside their songwriting process and reveals their inspirations, including songwriting greats such as Miller and Tom T. Hall. They also share insight into their first public performances, which ranged from covering Beastie Boys to a solo as Santa Claus.

Beginning July 18, “Laundry Room” will be featured during music hours on CMT and CMT Pure, the network’s 24-hour digital music channel.