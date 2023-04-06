NAMM 2023: Aviate Audio promises entry to “a universe of unique sounds” with its open platform ecosystem pedal, the Multiverse Developer

NAMM 2023: Aviate Audio has launched its intriguing Multiverse Developer Edition Pedal, which looks to connect independent developers and effects aficionados in an effort to open up a “universe of unique sounds”.

Designed by the Buffalo-based boutique pedal brand, the Multiverse stompbox works alongside the company’s open-platform Multiverse software, through which users can develop new and personally tailored effects.

Once these effects have been created, crafted and either published to the Aviate Audio online shop or listed for free – only Aviate-licensed developers can share their effects, mind – that’s where the new pedal comes in: players can then upload these effects to the Multiverse Developer Pedal for use in their signal chain.

On the face of it, it looks to be a clever bit of kit, and while the software aspect looks to do most of the heavy lifting, the hardware seems to be equally intuitive. Four fully programmable rotary encoders line up alongside two programmable footswitches, as well as Gain and Level controls.

(Image credit: Aviate Audio)

The pedal is completed with two assignable LEDs, a 1.3” OLED display, and two expression inputs via TRS connector. A MIDI input for separate control is also present, though support for that platform is said to be coming soon, as is a USB-C port for programming.

In practice, single effects and chains of different sounds can be saved into presets and placed into the pedal, with whole “custom digital pedalboards” currently available on the Aviate site.

“As new effects started becoming available for the pedal, we began experimenting with creating custom digital pedalboards, which are now available on our website as presets,” said Aviate Audio CTO Ryan Jaquin.

As a point of interest, though only licensed developers can list their effects on the site, any pedal owner is able to use the Multiverse software to experiment with their tones.

The Multiverse Developer Edition pedal is available now for $399.

Head over to Aviate Audio (opens in new tab) for more.