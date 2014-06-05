Bad Luck Premiere New Song, "Threat Level Midnight" — Listen

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new song by Daytona Beach, Florida-based punk rockers Bad Luck.

The song, "Threat Level Midnight," is from the band's new re-release of Cold Bones, which will be available July 15.

Bad Luck — which features brothers Dom and Joe Fox, Evan Blaine and Jake Kneer — captured the attention of Tragic Hero Records, which signed the band earlier this year. The band entered the studio with Brett Romnes (drummer for I Am the Avalanche) and producer Jim Wirt (Incubus, Hoobastank, Something Corporate) to record the re-issue of their release acclaimed Cold Bones.

"We're all really excited and thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the label,” says Kneer, the band's drummer. “We can't wait to move forward.”

Pre-order the album HERE and follow the band on Facebook HERE.