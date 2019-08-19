Balaguer evolves the offset baritone guitar with the Espada T-Bar

Balaguer Guitars has introduced the Espada T-Bar, which the company touts as an “evolved” take on the offset baritone design.

The new electric guitar model was built for Tony Pizzuti from metalcore act The Word Alive, who desired an instrument that could achieve baritone-like lows but with a scale length closer to the standard 25.5".

The result is the Espada’s 26.5” scale design, which supports the extra string tension of lower tunings while adding a minimum of additional length to the guitar.

Other features on the model include a mahogany body, hard rock maple neck and ebony fingerboard with cream block inlays.

There’s also a pair of high-output Balaguer Truenobucker humbuckers, a Hipshot Hardtail bridge and gold pickguard and hardware.

The Espada T-Bar is available for $1,199. For more information or to purchase, head to Balaguer Guitars.