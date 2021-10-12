Trending

Band of Horses return with new album, Things Are Great, share chiming lead single, Crutch

By

The indie quintet's first album in over five years is set for release next January

Creighton Barrett (left, background) and Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses perform during the 2021 Railbird Festival at Keeneland Racecourse on August 29, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage)

It's been awhile since we last heard from alt-rock favorites Band of Horses, but today, the band announced Things Are Great, their first new album in over five years.

The follow-up to 2016's Why Are You OK, Things Are Great is set for a January 21, 2022 release via BMG, and features production or co-production from lead singer/guitarist Ben Bridwell on each of its 10 songs.

The lyric video for its first single – the warmly tuneful Crutch – can be streamed below.

A welcome return from the band – now comprised of Bridwell, electric guitar player Ian MacDougall, bassist Matt Gentling, Ryan Monroe on keys and longtime drummer Creighton Barrett – Crutch cleverly hides the anxious ruminations of its lyrics behind a breezy wall of sun-soaked acoustic strums and the sort of simple, ringing electric lead hook that this quintet has long specialized in. 

“I think like a lot of my songs, Crutch starts with something from my real life," Bridwell said of the song in a statement. "Obviously Crutch means some of the things that I was dependent on – my relationship for one. 

"I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”

You can examine Things Are Great's cover art and tracklist below, and pre-order the album at Band of Horses' website.

The cover of Band of Horses' upcoming album, Things Are Great

(Image credit: BMG)

Band of Horses – Things Are Great:

  1. Warning Signs
  2. Crutch
  3. Tragedy of the Commons
  4. In The Hard Times
  5. In Need of Repair
  6. Aftermath
  7. Lights
  8. Ice Night We’re Having
  9. You Are Nice To Me
  10. Coalinga
Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.