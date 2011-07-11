Band of Skulls Announce Select North American Tour Dates

Southhampton, England's Band of Skulls are taking some time out from finishing up their second album to play select dates in North America this fall.

They'll be performing new songs at these shows, along with songs from their debut album, Baby Darling Doll Face Honey.

After spending two years touring in support of Baby Darling, Band of Skulls, who Entertainment Weekly called "your next favorite band," performed a sold-out show in London and hit the studio. The album is being completed in Wales and is scheduled for release in 2012. The album will be preceded by a single and EP released in late 2011.

BAND OF SKULLS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

September 24: Atlanta, GA Music Midtown Festival

September 26: New York, NY Mercury Lounge

September 27: New York, NY Mercury Lounge

September 28: Toronto, ON The Garrison

Band of Skulls are Russell Marsden (guitar and vocals), Emma Richardson (bass and vocals) and Matt Hayward (drums).