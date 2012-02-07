Band of Skulls Release Music Video for "Sweet Sour"

UK rockers Band of Skulls released their latest album -- Sweet Sour -- in the US today as part of an iTunes exclusive.

They've also chosen today to release the music video for the album's title track, which you can check out below.

The video features a gang of rough-around-the-edges kids (not to mention a mongrel or two) wreaking havoc in their dreary UK town, and it's a perfect representation of the dirty blues-inspired rock of the track -- and the new album.

The physical version of the album -- or CD, if you will -- will be released next week, February 14.

The band is gearing up for their upcoming North American tour with We Are Augustines, starting March 13 in Austin, Texas.

You can check out the full tour schedule below the video.

BAND OF SKULLS TOUR DATES: