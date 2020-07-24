Bandcamp’s revenue-waiving Fridays will continue for the remainder of 2020

Back in March online music company Bandcamp announced it would waive its cut of all purchases made via the site on Friday, March 20 to help raise awareness of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on musicians, as well as put some money directly into artists’ pockets.

Bandcamp generally takes 15% from digital music sales and 10% from merchandise, but for 24 hours – midnight to midnight, PST on that day – the company forfeited its revenue share.

Since then, Bandcamp has done three additional revenue-waived Fridays, raising over $20,000,000 for artists and labels in the process.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic still in full thrust, the company has announced that Bandcamp Fridays will continue to be held on the first Friday of every month for the remainder of 2020.

In a statement, Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond said that “since the pandemic hit in March, fans have bought more than $75 million worth of music and merch directly from artists and labels, and to date, fans have paid artists over half a billion dollars on Bandcamp.

“It’s a good reminder that Bandcamp Fridays are really an extension of what Bandcamp is about every day. Thank you to all the artists and labels who shared their music with us, and the fans who spent their hard-earned coins to support the artists they love.”

The remaining Bandcamp Fridays will take place on August 7, September 4, October 2, November 6 and December 4.

For more information, head to Bandcamp.