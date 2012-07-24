Baroness Premiere "Take My Bones Away" Music Video

Savannah, Georgia's Baroness have just debuted a brand new music video for their track "Take My Bones Away." Check out the clip — which features live footage shot by Guitar World's own Jimmy Hubbard — below.

"Take My Bones Away" is taken from the band's expansive new album, Yellow & Green (buy on iTunes), which was released last week on Relapse Records.

For the full story on the band's epic new double album, check out our complete interview with guitarists John Baizley and Peter Adams at this location.