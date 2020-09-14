Marty Friedman teams up with Mastodon, Baroness members to shred Fleetwood Mac’s You Make Loving Fun

With incredible covers of AC/DC’s Riff Raff, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill and Rush’s Anthem, among many others, Two Minutes to Late Night, the self-proclaimed “world’s only heavy-metal themed talk show,” has already made it clear that they fully own the quarantine video jam.

Now TMTLN have once again topped themselves, this time with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s groovy 1977 jam You Make Loving Fun, highlighted by some serious shredding from former Megadeth electric guitar player Marty Friedman on a Fender Made in Japan Modern Series Telecaster.

The cover is rounded out by an all-star cast including Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, Lucifer’s Johanna Sadonis , Nicke Andersson (Lucifer, the Hellacopters, Entombed), Nick Jost (Baroness, Norse Torso), Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom), Emily Panic (a.k.a. Hard Melissa) and TMTLN’s Jordan Olds (a.k.a. Gwarsenio Hall).

In a statement accompanying the video, Two Minutes to Late Night wrote: “Ooh ooh witchy womxn! We covered your mom's favorite Fleetwood Mac Song and frankly our's too. Also, Marty Friedman lives in Japan plus Johanna and Nicke live in Sweden so there are all kinds of international spookiness in this video.”

You can check it out above.