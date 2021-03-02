Watch Lzzy Hale cover Pantera's Mouth For War with members of Baroness, Code Orange

For close to a year now, the quarantine video jam has essentially become its own genre of music video and presentation. Though born out of unfortunate necessity, and never – and we can't imagine anyone disagreeing with this – an up-to-snuff substitute for experiencing live music in-person, it has nonetheless been the source of some unexpectedly awesome (and just plain unexpected) collaborations.

Two Minutes to Late Night – the “world’s only heavy-metal themed talk show” – has given us some of the best of these videos in recent months (Marty Friedman covering Fleetwood Mac with Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, anyone?), and its latest all-star remote jam is indeed a special one.

Featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Baroness' Gina Gleason, Code Orange's Reba Meyers and more taking on Pantera's Mouth for War with aplomb, it's one of the best all-star covers we've seen in a long time. You can check it out above.

Though armed with a Telecaster of all things, Gleason doles out more than her fair share of tough-as-steel riffage, with Meyers matching her punch-for-punch on her beautifully minimalist signature ESP, the LTD RM-600. They're joined by Year of the Knife's Madi Watkins, Ben Koller and TMTLN’s Jordan Olds (a.k.a. Gwarsenio Hall).

"Gina wanted to cover Pantera so we covered the crap out of Pantera," reads the video's YouTube caption. "All of the artists involved with this video will be donating their payment to Dallas Hope Charities Transitional Living Center."

If this video puts you in the mood for tackling some Pantera yourself, might we suggest doing so with the new Dean Dime Razorback Rust reissue. Though, it seems, a Tele does the job just fine as well.