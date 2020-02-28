Behold Mateus Asato and Baroness’s Gina Gleason tear it up on a pair of Fender American Ultra Jazzmasters

Talk about perfect – if surprising – pairings. Fender just released professionally shot footage of its American Ultra Jazzmaster Jam (held at NAMM, rhyming fans), and it’s a hot one, with Baroness electric guitar player Gina Gleason squaring off alongside Instagram sensation Mateus Asato.

The two tear through a pair of Asato originals, iJo and K, with Gershon on an American Ultra Series Jazzmaster in Mocha Burst and Asato on a Plasma Red Burst model.

Behind them, meanwhile, is a band consisting of bassist Yuki Lin Hayashi, keyboardist Quintin Ferb Gulledge and drummers Sean Wright and Luke Holland.

But all eyes are on the two guitarists for the ridiculously impressive six minute jam – around the 2:45 mark, in fact, Gershon tears into some intense guitar licks that cause even Asato to break out in an ear-to-ear grin.

Today's best Fender American Ultra Jazzmaster deals Fender American Ultra... Bax-shop UK £1,669 View Fender American Ultra... Bax-shop UK £1,779 View Fender American Ultra... Amazon £2,097.54 View

The performance took place as part of Fender and Jammcard’s JammJam at the winter NAMM show.

And if it leaves you wanting more, check out the Ultra Stratocaster Jam with Beyoncé guitarist Ari O’Neal, Ayla Tesler-Mabe and Snarky Puppy’s Mark Lettieri.