Win over $13,000 worth of bass gear in Bass Player's mammoth 400th issue competition

Hey there! To tie in with Bass Player's special 400th issue, out imminently, we've got a competition for you... and amazing bass prizes worth over $13,000.

First, thanks to our friends at Fender, we have a 60th Anniversary Jazz bass for you. This amazing instrument comes with two Pure Vintage ’62 pickups, a pair of concentric volume and tone controls, an alder body and maple neck with a bound rosewood fingerboard, bone nut, vintage-correct 7.25” radius, vintage tall frets, and a fast and comfortable 60s ‘U’ profile.

Its lacquer finish in Arctic Pearl is complemented by the tortoiseshell pickguard, white binding on the neck and matching headcap, and it comes with a deluxe vintage- style case with 60th anniversary embroidery and certificate of authenticity.

Then there’s a unique instrument – a BP signature bass! – made by Austrian luthiers Bite and a true sign that we’ve finally made it. Hey, if Jaco, Sting and every other bassist worth their salt can have a signature bass, why can’t we?

The Bass Player Magazine 400th Issue BITE Jawbone PJJ Custom Bass, to give this beast its full title, has a ton of tone options from no fewer than 11 pickup configurations, an alder body and a ‘Matte Speed Finish’ maple neck (oh yes).

Want more? Well, we’re fortunate enough to have a wonderful Yamaha BB434TBS bass, an example of the amazing resurrected Ashbory range from the Bass Centre, and a sleekly retro O Bass from Orange.

That’s a lifetime’s worth of bass guitar requirements right there, but we’re still not done, with a beautiful Ultra J4 Essence bass from Anaconda, a splendid Electra TT4 from Sandberg and a killer SUB Ray 4 from Ernie Ball’s UK distributors Strings & Things. What’s more, the mighty Overwater are offering you five $30 vouchers for their webshop, plus a whopping $750 voucher towards one of their stock basses. Does it get better than that?

Amps? Look no further than Phil Jones Bass’s super-portable Bighead Pro HA-2, and Gallien-Krueger’s superb Legacy 112 combo. Furthermore, our friends at Ashdown are giving you an Original C210T-300 combo. Our minds are blown.

Effects? Jim Dunlop have contributed their MXR Thump bass preamp and EBS have thrown in a Multicomp Blue Label compressor. Tech21 have given us no fewer than three SansAmps, enabling you to sound like Geddy Lee, Steve Harris and Doug Pinnick.

Next, we have goodie bags aplenty, with their contents worth a major chunk of anyone’s money. Hats off to Rosetti and Westside Distribution for their bundles of essential bass accessories.

On top of all this, Rotosound have offered us eight sets of righteous bass strings and Focusrite have sent us a killer Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen interface – making for a major haul of bass goodness. A huge thanks from us to all these great companies for their generosity.

To take home one of these prizes, head to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/bpm400 before October 8 2020. Terms and conditions apply. Good luck!