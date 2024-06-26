“I stuck with Gibson basses because they’re so dense”: Krist Novoselic dons a Thunderbird as he debuts his new band in Kurt Cobain's hometown – and pays tribute with a rendition of Nirvana's debut single

Krist Novoselic and his new band, The Bona Fide Band, gave a nod to Kurt Cobain and Nirvana with their own rendition of Love Buzz

Krist Novoselic performs onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Nirvana bassist and co-founder Krist Novoselic's new group, The Bona Fide Band, have just played their first few shows in the Washington area, including Kurt Cobain's hometown Aberdeen. As fitting for the occasion, they paid tribute to Cobain with their own rendition of Love Buzz, a song that launched Nirvana's career.

The Bona Fide Band, which, aside from Novoselic on bass, consists of vocalists Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson from the grunge supergroup 3rd Secret, former Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel, guitarist Kathy More from The Kathy Moore Super Power Trio, debuted at Easy Street Records in Seattle on June 20. The band performed at the Make Music Day celebrations in Aberdeen, Washington a day later.

