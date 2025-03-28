“I’m extremely honored. It reminded me that it’s important to stick to my own playing style”: Her fans include Dave Grohl, Jack White and Eddie Vedder, and she’s the face of Fender’s Hello Kitty campaign. Why Yoyoyoshie is Japan’s next great guitar hero

The Otoboke Beaver guitarist is known for her intense live performances and frenetic playing style – and guitar icons have taken note

Yoyoyoshie of Otoboke Beaver performs on the Park Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024.
Yoyoyoshie performs at Glastonbury festival with her ‘G. Suparna “Robin” signature guitar, built by Osaka luthier Tetsuya Matsubara at Gombo Bass Guitars. (Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl has described Otoboke Beaver as “the most fucking intense shit you’ve ever seen,” and once dedicated a song to the Japanese punk band at a Foo Fighters show.

Jack White has called guitarist Yoyoyoshie as his “new favorite guitar player,” adding: “If you’re coming up against an ambush, you want her in your battalion,” and giving her on his signature Fender Triplecasters.

“I’m extremely honored,” Yoyoyoshie tells Guitar World. “It reminded me that it's important to stick to my own playing style.” That style is one of the reasons Otoboke Beaver are on the rise – without the help of a major label.

“We were just announced for Lollapalooza in Chicago, which we will play just after the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan,” she says. “We’ll curate the Sled Island Festival in Calgary in June. There are always more dates, tours and festivals.”

Otoboke Beaver recently supported Green Day and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Did you get to rub elbows with Billie Joe Armstrong and John Frusciante?

“I had the chance to meet them just before the concert. I got the impression that they were very kind and warm-hearted superstars. Their performances and techniques were amazing – but what impressed me most was that they treated us, a support act, as equal artists.”

You also got to perform with Jack White and Eddie Vedder. How did that happen?

“The first time I met them was in Nashville during last year’s US tour. I remember being invited by Jack White’s manager to visit Third Man Records. Jack and Olivia showed me round and came to the show later. About a week before Jack’s Japan tour, they invited me to be a support act.”

Yoyoyoshie with Jack White

(Image credit: Yoyoyoshie)

What are your takeaways from that?

“I learned how cool simplicity can be. Live shows with great VJs and decorations are great, but Jack created such enthusiasm and emotion just through his own playing and the unity of the band's sound, eliminating all the unnecessary things.

“The day after the show, I went to a Fender event and met Jack again. He announced to everyone, ‘We’re giving this guitar to her as a gift!’ Jack and Eddie adjusted the strap and gave it to me right there.”

Have you played the Triplecaster yet?

“Last summer I went to the Fender Corona factory in Los Angeles to try out the Hello Kitty guitar, and I tried out the Triplecaster, too. There are various switches – you can have fun with the sounds. I’m thinking of painting it orange once I get used to it.”

You starred in Fender's recent Hello Kitty Strat launch video – what do you make of the guitar?

“It produces a punky, heavy sound despite its appearance. I often see metalheads playing Hello Kitty guitars on YouTube. It's cool when they plug in a fuzz pedal and play like crazy without regard for chords.

“Hello Kitty has been a part of my life since I was a child, and she’s been a pioneer in all sorts of collaborations. So it’s no surprise that such a cool Hello Kitty guitar exists. I hope it will spark an interest among more people.”

The Fender x Hello Kitty Collection | Fender - YouTube The Fender x Hello Kitty Collection | Fender - YouTube
Watch On

You're known to Electro-Harmonix's Mig 50 amp – what do you like about it?

“It goes great with the Big Muff. It has two 12-inch speakers vertically, and although it looks small, it produces a big, heavy sound. It can reproduce the distorted sound of old Marshalls.

“I’ve used it a lot so it’s currently undergoing maintenance. For live performances I use an EHX Mig 50 or a Fender Twin Reverb.”

Otoboke Beaver: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Otoboke Beaver: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube
Watch On

What was your signal chain for Otoboke Beaver’s recent Tiny Desk appearance?

“The pedals were a Boss Blues Driver and an EHX Big Muff, and the amp was a small Roland JC. I just turned the volume down a little more than usual.”

At Roskilde Festival, Dave Grohl dedicated a song called La Dee Da to Otoboke Beaver. Did you get to chat with Dave?

“We had a little time to talk before the show – we talked about Japanese bands like the Boredoms and the High-Lows. Dave posed with our Japanese tour poster and Flea, too. That helped us sell our biggest Japanese tour to date. I'd love to do another show with the Foo Fighters someday.”

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and MusicRadar. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Morello, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.

