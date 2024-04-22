“A lot of people don’t know cheap guitars require the same energy, and resources to make as an expensive guitar”: How this Danish guitar company is turning factory rejects into some of its finest builds

By Matt Parker
published

Baum Guitars’ Revival Collection has hit upon a rare form of guitar alchemy, turning some of its worst productions into its most desirable – and sustainable – builds

Baum Guitars Revival Collection Carve in Inca Gold
(Image credit: Baum Guitars)

Luthiery and sustainability are two words that have not always sat comfortably alongside each other. From the (now) endangered tonewoods and questionable chemicals involved in some of the golden era electric guitar builds through to the carbon footprints of modern supply chain, guitar building has had its share of environmental impact.

This is changing, of course, with the big firms sourcing alternative FSC-certified tonewoods, improving production methods and plowing increasing amounts into R&D. However, with its unique Revival Collection builds, Danish brand Baum is offering one of the most interesting and appealing sustainability programs we’ve seen.

Image 1 of 2
Baum Guitars Revival Series Leaper Tone
This Revival Collection Leaper Tone semi-hollow features some beautiful checking(Image credit: Baum Guitars)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.