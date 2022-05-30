The B.C. Rich x Stranger Things Warlock is this year's gnarliest guitar collab

Last week, B.C. Rich posted a not-so-subtle Stranger Things-related teaser (opens in new tab), which hinted at the imminent arrival of an appropriately-themed electric guitar model.

Now, following the debut of the popular Netflix program’s fourth season, BC Rich has unveiled a grisly limited-edition Warlock model – a six-string that even featured in all its glory in the series.

Looking like something straight from the Upside Down, the B.C. Rich Warlock would no doubt have been spotted by eagle-eyed Stranger Things fans during the first episode of the show’s new season, as it took pride of place hanging on the wall of new character Eddie Munsen’s bedroom.

Eddie – who takes the opportunity during that same episode to reveal he is in fact in a band – doesn’t get round to playing the guitar in the first half of the fourth season, but shots from the show’s official trailer certainly point towards the Warlock getting some action in later episodes.

B.C. Rich Stranger Things Warlock in Liquid Black
B.C. Rich Stranger Things Warlock in Relic Crackle

Music is, after all, key this season – no spoilers here, don’t worry – but owing to a mid-season break, we’ll have to wait until July 1 to see the B.C. Rich slay some otherworldly creatures.

As for the guitar itself, it’s said to be a replica of Eddie’s own instrument, and is true to traditional Warlock spec. Arriving in cool Liquid Black or gnarly Relic Crackle colorways, the NJ Series six-string features an alder body and bolt-on maple neck.

The ”Shredzilla Ultra Slim Contour for Speed” neck is topped with a 14”-radius ebony fingerboard, which in turn sports dot inlays and 24 extra jumbo 57110 frets.

In the hardware department, the Warlock features a Floyd Rose locking tremolo tailpiece, Floyd Rose R3 nut and BC Rich custom 18:1 tuners.

B.C. Rich Stranger Things Warlock in Relic Crackle
B.C. Rich Stranger Things Warlock in Liquid Black
B.C. Rich Stranger Things Warlock

Pickup-wise, the axe comes equipped with a pair of BC Rich 86” High Gain humbuckers. These are controlled by master volume and tone controls – which don’t go up to Eleven, unfortunately – as well as a three-way selector switch.

Other neat show-specific tweaks include a neck plate adorned with the seal of the Hellfire Club – the super-cool Dungeons & Dragons squad headed up by Eddie – as well as the Netflix and Stranger Things logos embossed on the control circuit cavity cover.

The guitar is up for preorder for $899, and will start shipping in late June – just in time for the return of the show.

To find out more, head over to B.C. Rich (opens in new tab).