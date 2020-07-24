Back in 2017, Peavey had one of the big hits of that year's Summer NAMM show with the HP2 guitar, a beautifully finished, shred-friendly solidbody with upper harmonics that our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, described as "ridiculous."

Unsurprisingly, the guitar proved to be quite popular. So popular, in fact, that the folks at Peavey soon found themselves struggling to keep up with demand for the American-made instrument.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, and temporarily stopped almost all manufacturing in its tracks, Peavey took the opportunity to assess its options and find a European partner who could keep up with the demand for the HP2, but maintain the top quality that provoked that demand in the first place.

As Peavey's Fred Poole tells us though, the company has since found a European partner with whom to create new HP2s. Amazingly, we got to see the very first example of the new, European-made HP2 ourselves.

Seriously, check out the video above, and you can literally see the very first European-made HP2, before anyone else! You can also learn more about the guitar, and what else Peavey has up its sleeve for this year.

Info on the new and improved HP2 is scarce for the time being, but be sure to keep your eyes on Peavey for more.