Beady Eye Announce Fall North American Tour

Beady Eye announced today that they'll be returning to North America for several dates this fall. The band (Liam Gallagher, Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Chris Sharrock) will start off in Vancouver on November 29 and will visit New York City on December 9.

Beady Eye just wrapped up a North American tour with sold-out shows in New York, Chicago, Toronto and Philadelphia. Their debut album, Different Gear, Still Speeding, was released in February.

Check out our recent interview with Beady Eye guitarist Gem Archer.

BEADY EYE NORTH AMERICAN TICKETING INFORMATION:

November 29: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

November 30: Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

December 2: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

December 3: Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

December 5: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

December 6: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Ballroom

December 8: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

December 9: New York, NY @ Terminal 5

