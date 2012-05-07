Beastie Boys' Adam "Ad-Rock" Horowitz, Mike "Mike D" Diamond Post Statements on Death of Adam "MCA" Yauch

After what had to be an incredibly emotional few days, the remaining Beastie Boys — Adam "Ad-Rock" Horowitz and Mike "Mike D" Diamond — have posted a pair of brief statements regarding the passing of bandmate Adam "MCA" Yauch this past Friday.

"As you can imagine, shit is just fkd up right now," wrote Horowitz, "but i wanna say thank you to all our friends and family (which are kinda one in the same) for all the love and support. i'm glad to know that all the love that Yauch has put out into the world is coming right back at him. Thank you."

Mike D would later add, "I know, we should have tweeted and instagrammed every sad, happy and inspired thought, smile or tear by now. But honestly the last few days have just been a blur of deep emotions for our closest friend, band mate and really brother. I miss Adam so much. He really served as a great example for myself and so many of what determination, faith, focus, and humility coupled with a sense of humor can accomplish. The world is in need of many more like him. We love you Adam."

Yauch passed away last Friday, May 4, in New York City after battling cancer of the salivary gland since 2009.

Horowitz, Diamod and Yauch founded the Beastie Boys in 1979.