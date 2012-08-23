The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' Film Coming to DVD, Theaters This Fall

Apple Films has announced the release of Magical Mystery Tour, The Beatles' long-out-of-print, made-for-TV film from 1967.

The film, which has been fully restored by Apple, will be released October 9 -- what would have been John Lennon's 72nd birthday -- on DVD and Blu-ray with a remixed soundtrack (5.1 and stereo) and extra features. A boxed deluxe edition also will be released, and, for the first time, there will be a limited theatrical release of the film starting September 27.

The new release also will feature three new edits of some of the song performances, plus scenes that were cut out of the original film.

In September 1967, The Beatles loaded a film crew onto a bus along with friends, family and cast and headed west on the A30 out of London to make their third film, this time conceived and directed by band (especially Paul McCartney).

In the wake of 1967's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and the One World satellite broadcast of "All You Need Is Love," The Beatles devised, wrote and directed Magical Mystery Tour, a dreamlike story of a coach day trip to the seaside.

The film also features Ivor Cutler, Victor Spinetti (who died earlier this year), Jessie Robins, Nat Jackley, Derek Royle and the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

