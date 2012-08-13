'The Beatles: Their Golden Age' Documentary Released on DVD

Music Video Distributors (MVD) has released two new documentaries on DVD: The Beatles: Their Golden Age (one hour, $9.95) and Ali: The Man, The Moves, The Mouth (one hour, $9.95). Both DVDs, which were released July 24, were produced by Les Krantz.

The Beatles: Their Golden Age covers the The Beatles from their late-'50s roots, through Ringo Starr joining the group in 1962, to 1970 when the band broke up. It contains footage from their tours and highlights from their films.

The documentary features rare footage, including John Lennon reading his from one of his poetry books, Paul McCartney lecturing a newsman about revealing his LSD usage, George Harrison batting his eyes at his new wife Patty Boyd and Starr clowning around in the Irish countryside with the other Beatles.

The Ali DVD is narrated by one of boxing sportscaster, Bert Sugar. It was one of Sugar's last projects before his death in March 2012.

It is based on a book by Krantz and contains highlights of Ali's biggest fights, including "The Fight of the Century" in 1971, in which two undefeated heavyweight champions, Ali and Joe Frazier, truly went at it. Also included is "The Rumble in Jungle" in Zaire where Ali reclaimed the championship by defeating George Foreman.

"Most Americans don't realize that Ali spent a lot of time in Britain in the beginning of his boxing career," Krantz said. "We used some superb footage of Ali shot over in England where he had some early professional fights. The British footage is why our documentary has a bit of a different look than other Ali films. It has a lot of Ali footage that most Americans haven't seen."

For more information on both releases, visit mvdb2b.com.