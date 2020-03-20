Behold the 'mother of all volume pedal mods' for the Ernie Ball VP Jr.

Chicago’s Zeppelin Design Labs has released what the company is calling the 'mother of all volume pedal mods' for the Ernie Ball VP Jr effect pedal.

And for sure, Zeppelin’s mod package is extensive, beginning with replacing the string in the pedal’s potentiometer with a magnet and a Hall effect sensor in order to eliminate any issue with scratchy pots.

Additionally, the 9V power supply is increased to 18V internally for extra clean headroom, and the gain knob can give the signal an extra 14dB of boost, making it possible to overdrive a tube amp with the pedal.

There’s also a buffered tuner output jack that can be used to drive a separate effects chain.

Furthermore, by controlling the all-analog signal path digitally, Zeppelin’s mod allows the user to choose from five different volume taper curves (linear, two logarithmic and two reverse logarithmic), set the maximum and minimum volume points to any position along the treadle movement for fully custom response and have reversible treadle action.

Users can also opt for an upgrade that enables the VPM-1 to act as an expression control compatible with a wide range of effect pedals, as well as a separate upgrade that allows for either traditional stereo mode or panning configuration.

(Image credit: Zeppelin Design Labs)

The DIY VPM-1 mod (assembly required) is available for $69, while the kit can be purchased pre-assembled, with installation required, for $120. Customers also have the option to send their volume pedal to Zeppelin and have the mod installed for $165.

For more information on the VPM-1, head to Zeppelin Design Labs.