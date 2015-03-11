The Benjees Premiere New Song, "Filthy F$cking Rich"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Filthy F$cking Rich," a new song by New York City-based alt/soul rockers the Benjees.

The track is from their forthcoming album, Alright Alright Alright.

With influences ranging from Jack White to the Beastie Boys to James Brown and beyond, the Benjees—bassist/singer Joe Visconti, guitarist/lead singer Ben Roberts, drummer Justin Fees, keyboardist Martin McDonald and drummer Graham Doby—create rock with elements of punk and pop mixed in.

Reflecting the urgency and gritty aesthetic of their native NYC, the band is set apart by their fast-paced songs that balance bottom-heavy foundations with interweaving guitar melodies and three-part harmonies. The end result is captured for the first time on Alright Alright Alright.

Stay tuned as the Benjees follow “Filty F$cking Rich” with subsequent single/video releases and live shows, building to the release of Alright Alright Alright this summer.

For more about the Benjees, follow them on Facebook.