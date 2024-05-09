“It might be the only chance you’ll get to see this lineup in a live performance”: Three of the biggest guitar and bass YouTubers are going on tour to ‘Escape the Internet’

Three of the world's biggest guitar YouTubers – guitarists Bernth and Ola Englund, and bassist Charles Berthoud – have joined forces and will traverse Europe for their "Escape The Internet Tour."

This will be the first time the trio, who collectively have more than 3 million YouTube subscribers, will “escape” the digital world and tour together. The 18-stop tour, which kicks off on 1 January 2025, includes dates in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.

“I can finally officially announce that next January I will be going on tour in Europe with @bernthofficial and @olaenglund!” posted Charles Berthoud.

“This is the first time we’ve ever toured together and it might be the only chance you’ll get to see this lineup in a live performance!” Berthoud also revealed that there will be guitar and bass masterclasses for VIP ticket holders before each show.

Bernth, Ola Englund, and Charles Berthoud's tour de force are the YouTube communities they individually built. However, all three have established projects, and are also in-demand session musicians.

Last year, Englund confirmed he was on the list to take the guitarist spot in Pantera's reformed lineup, which was later given to Zakk Wylde.

“He [Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo] told me I was a great guitar player,” Englund said in one of his YouTube videos, “and he said something that I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life. He said that my name was on the list when they started talking about this Pantera tribute thing. My name was on the list? Wow.”

From drilling holes in his guitar to playing an entry-level Ibanez at a sold-out arena show, Bernth has done every off-kilter thing possible with his guitar. This January, Bernth one-upped himself by playing a full song underwater. “Performing the tricky guitar parts with all that water resistance was very hard, but I really wanted to play the song correctly with all its intricate details,” said Bernth.

Berthoud also pushes the boundaries of his instrument through humor. In an interview with Bass Player, he stated, “I want my music to appeal to people who don’t know anything about bass. That can be a difficult balancing act, which why I like to get some humor in there and make it entertaining, beyond just people who know a lot about bass watching me and being impressed.”

Tickets for the Escape The Internet Tour go on sale on May 10 at 5 am EST/10 am CEST – the ticket link will be shared by the trio when it goes live.