“It might be the only chance you’ll get to see this lineup in a live performance”: Three of the biggest guitar and bass YouTubers are going on tour to ‘Escape the Internet’

By
published

The aptly titled Escape The Internet Tour sees three YouTube guitar and bass behemoths tour together for the first time

Collage of Ola Englund (Left), Charles Berthoud (Center) and Bernth (Right) with their instruments
(Image credit: Left - Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images; Center - Courtesy of Charles Berthoud; Right - Bernth/YouTube)

Three of the world's biggest guitar YouTubers – guitarists Bernth and Ola Englund, and bassist Charles Berthoud – have joined forces and will traverse Europe for their "Escape The Internet Tour." 

This will be the first time the trio, who collectively have more than 3 million YouTube subscribers, will “escape” the digital world and tour together. The 18-stop tour, which kicks off on 1 January 2025, includes dates in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.

