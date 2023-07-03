Ola Englund was in the running to be Pantera guitarist on the ongoing tribute tour

Ola Englund has revealed he was on the list to take the electric guitar spot in the new-look Pantera lineup for the band’s ongoing tribute tour.

Last year, Pantera announced they’d be returning for an extensive tribute tour with the help of drummer Charlie Benante and Black Label Society axeman Zakk Wylde, the latter of whom had been drafted in to fill the space left by the band’s late founding guitarist, Dimebag Darrell.

But before Wylde was selected, there was a list of potential Pantera recruits – and Englund’s name was on it.

Speaking in a vlog posted to his second YouTube channel, Englund reflected on how he crossed paths with Phil Anslemo at a recent Pantera show, and revealed the band’s frontman personally told him he had been in the running for the job.

“He told me I was a great guitar player,” Englund recalled, “and he said something that I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life. He said that my name was on the list when they started talking about this Pantera tribute thing. My name was on the list? Wow.

“Obviously there are so many better alternatives but just knowing that I was considered, like even if I would have been on the bottom of the list [it] doesn't matter. It’s unbelievable to me. Tell that to 15-year-old Ola. It doesn't make any sense.”

As mentioned, the position ultimately went to Wylde, and like many Pantera fans, Englund believes the right player got the job in the end. In fact, speaking to Guitar World, the Solar Guitars founder said that “Zakk is the only option”.

“When I heard the lineup with Charlie [Benante] and Zakk, I felt, ‘That’s the right way to do it.’ I’d probably say it’s the only way to do it,” Englund reflected. “As a fan, and I’m speaking for 15-year-old Ola here, Zakk is the only option. I don’t want to see anybody else.

“Knowing Zakk and Dime were such good friends and that they spent so much time together, there’s no-one else who can do this like he can.”

Though he might not have got the gig, Englund still played an important role in the return of Pantera. In that same GW interview, Englund revealed how Wylde watched his Dime-centric guitar videos on YouTube in order to prepare for the job.

“It’s funny to hear that a player I look up to would even bother checking out my stupid videos,” Englund says. “It’s come full circle in a way… Dimebag was my first real guitar hero. I heard the riff for Walk when I was 15, and that was it. Best guitar tone and riff I’ve heard!”

Englund’s is now the second name on the Pantera guitarist shortlist to be made public. In January, Mark Tremonti said he was asked to try out for the position, but ultimately declined the opportunity as he didn’t feel he had the right “personality”.

“[Pantera bassist Rex Brown] was talking about a possible Pantera reunion,” Tremonti told Overdrive. “He looked at me and said, ‘You should put your name in the hat,’ and I was like, ‘No way, man.’

“You have to be a certain type of personality to take on that role,” he continued. “It's not just about the playing, it's very much the personality, and Dime had a huge presence.”

Tremonti’s sentiments were shared by Englund, who, despite receiving support from fans wishing to see him in the Pantera lineup, said it would take a certain individual to fill Dimebag’s place.

“It has to be Zakk. He’s the guy. He’s the rock star,” Englund said in his Guitar World interview. “There are plenty of guys who can play Dimebag guitar on YouTube, but they’re not rock stars; they can’t handle those shoes. Zakk can.”