Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Never Going Back Again" Vs. "Wild Horses"

”NEVER GOING BACK AGAIN,” FLEETWOOD MAC

Rumours (1977)

“Never Going Back Again” is the brainchild of Fleetwood Mac’s guitarist and vocalist, Lindsey Buckingham.

After splitting with band member Stevie Nicks, Buckingham penned this track, with a beautiful juxtaposition of reflective lyrics and stylistic, upbeat, Travis picking technique. It was one of the last tracks written for their widely popular record, “Rumors.”

“Never Going Back Again” is positively revered by music critics, with John Swenson (Rolling Stone) describing it as “the prettiest thing on [Rumours].”

”WILD HORSES,” THE ROLLING STONES

Sticky Fingers (1971)

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the two cite it as the feel of “being a million miles from where you want to be.”

The track features a 12-string acoustic guitar played by Richards, as well as Mick Taylor on acoustic guitar. The country and folk-influenced track is a crowd favorite at The Rolling Stones live shows, although appearing on only 1 of their live albums.

To this day, “Wild Horses” is widely-used in various films and T.V. shows, such as ‘Parks & Recreation’ and will always be a Stones stable.

