Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Pinball Wizard" Vs. "Wish You Were Here"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

And while we’ve talked about many of these songs and their origins, taught you how to play them and shared many a thought about 'em, we think it’s time to get down to brass tacks.

While it’s been ridiculously hard to whittle our list down, we now present you with what we think are some of the best acoustic rock songs of all time.

"PINBALL WIZARD," THE WHO

Tommy (1969)

By 1969, Pete Townshend was known as much for smashing guitars as for playing them. But on the Who's ground breaking Tommy, he demonstrated some astonishing six-string skills.

And with an acoustic in his hands (check out "It's a Boy" for some deft blues-meets-flamenco work), he was unstoppable.

Although electrics bolster the verses and choruses of the album's centerpiece, "Pinball Wizard," a 1968 Gibson J-200 acoustic is the dominant instrument throughout. Townshend's furiously strummed barre chords (which he deemed "mock baroque"), heard in the intro and breakdown section, provide the kind of power and majesty befitting a genuine rock opera.

”WISH YOU WERE HERE,” PINK FLOYD

Wish You Were Here (1975)

The gorgeous title track off of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ hails as the bands most well-known song, and the guitar line serves as one of the most recognizable in rock history.

Written by Roger Waters and David Gilmour about feelings of alienation, it also refers to former Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett and his downward journey.

The acoustic feel is supported by a 12-string guitar, which is produced to sound as if it’s playing through an old AM radio at the beginning of the track, giving the song a strong sentimental feel that goes hand-in-hand with the lyrics of mourning.

