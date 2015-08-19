Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Uncle John's Band" Vs. "Wanted Dead or Alive"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

”UNCLE JOHN’S BAND,” GRATEFUL DEAD

Workingman’s Dead (1970)

With prominant acoustic guitar and tight harmonic vocals, it’s no surprise “Uncle John’s Band” made it onto our list.

The song’s lyrics pay ode to Grateful Dead’s feel for Americana music, with bluegrass and folk inspiration present. Talking of the tumultuous times of the ‘60s, mixed with the well-constructed harmonies, the track made a good impression on audiences and received a good amount of radio play, and reached to #69 on the U.S. Pop Singles chart.

As of today, “Uncle John’s Band” is one of Grateful Dead’s most played songs on classic rock radio stations.

"WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE," BON JOVI

Slippery When Wet (1986)

The story is legend: Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora ride into the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, do the acoustic-duo thing on "Wanted Dead or Alive," and before you can say "dreadnought," the Unplugged series is born. The song is no slouch either.

On it, Sambora lays down some fancy acoustic finger work, picking out descending arpeggios and bluesy bends as JBJ rolls his fascination with the Old West into a story about the weariness of life on the road. The result was a smash hit, insuring that Bon Jovi would see a million faces and rock them all for many years to come.

