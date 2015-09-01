Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Wild Horses" Vs. "Blackbird"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in rock and roll.

And while we’ve talked about many of these songs and their origins, taught you how to play them and shared many a thought about ‘em, we think it’s time to get down to brass tacks.

While it’s been ridiculously hard to whittle our list down, we now present you with what we think are some of the best acoustic rock songs of all time.

”WILD HORSES,” THE ROLLING STONES

Sticky Fingers (1971)

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the two cite it as the feel of “being a million miles from where you want to be.”

The track features a 12-string acoustic guitar played by Richards, with Mick Taylor on acoustic guitar. The country and folk-influenced track is a crowd favorite at the Stones' live shows, although appearing on only one of their live albums.

To this day, “Wild Horses” is widely used in various films and TV shows, such as Parks & Recreation, and will always be a Stones stable.

”BLACKBIRD,” THE BEATLES

The Beatles (1968)

“Blackbird” was written by Paul McCartney in lieu of the escalating racial tensions in the U.S. at the time.

McCartney said on a radio show interview that “the whole idea of ‘you were only waiting for this moment to arise’ was about, you know, the black people’s struggle in the Southern states, and I was using the symbolism of a blackbird.”

“Blackbird” is truly an acoustic masterpiece, with the simplicity of an acoustic guitar, foot tapping, birdsongs and powerful lyrics.

