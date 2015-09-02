Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Wish You Were Here" Vs. "Lola"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

”WISH YOU WERE HERE,” PINK FLOYD

Wish You Were Here (1975)

The gorgeous title track off of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ hails as the bands most well-known song, and the guitar line serves as one of the most recognizable in rock history.

Written by Roger Waters and David Gilmour about feelings of alienation, it also refers to former Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett and his downward journey.

The acoustic feel is supported by a 12-string guitar, which is produced to sound as if it’s playing through an old AM radio at the beginning of the track, giving the song a strong sentimental feel that goes hand-in-hand with the lyrics of mourning.

”LOLA,” THE KINKS

Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One (1970)

“Lola” is a classic hit by the Kinks, with a story revolving around meeting a beautiful cross-dresser who originally fooled the subject into believing he was female.

The song was ahead of its time in 1970, and many stations banned it from getting airplay in Australia because of “controversial subject matter.” Another key factor in the censorship of the song came from the BBC, which banned the track because of the product placement (it had a policy against any product placement in songs) of Coca-Cola, forcing Ray Davies to change the lyrics to “cherry cola” in order to get radio play.

The Kinks are known for this song (and their monster hit, “You Really Got Me”).

