The best-selling effects pedals of 2021 have been announced

After revealing the most sought-after electric guitars of the year, online gear marketplace Reverb has now announced the top 10 best-selling effects pedals of 2021.

As was the case with the guitar list, Reverb has determined the rankings based on actual number of items sold, rather than total price of items sold. Furthermore, pedal releases that were exclusive to Reverb – such as the Way Huge Beer/Effect – have not been included.

Upon initial inspection, tried-and-true pedals once again occupy the top spots for overall best-selling pedals. The Keeley Compressor Plus compressor pedal, TC Electronic Ditto looper pedal and, surprisingly, Line 6 HX Stomp make up the top three, with the Boss DS-1 distortion pedal and Hologram Electronics Microcosm completing the top five.

There are no surprises in the five to 10 spots either, which are occupied by the Pro Co Rat 2, MXR M169 Carbon Copy, Boss BD-2 Blues Driver, Strymon Iridium and Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive.

Image 1 of 5 Keeley Compressor Plus (Image credit: Keeley Electronics) Image 2 of 5 TC Electronic Ditto Looper (Image credit: TC Electronic) Image 3 of 5 Line 6 HX Stomp (Image credit: Line 6) Image 4 of 5 Boss DS-1 Distortion (Image credit: Boss) Image 5 of 5 ProCo Rat 2 (Image credit: ProCo)

It’s also worth noting that 12th place EarthQuaker Devices Devices Plumes is hot on the heels of Ibanez’s TS9 Tube Screamer, which, as noted by Reverb, inspired its creation.

Electro-Harmonix's 13th-placed Op Amp Big Muff Reissue then precedes the battle of the tuners, which sees the TC Electronic PolyTune 3 edge out the Boss TU-3.

The final five spots are reserved for the Dunlop Cry Baby Wah GCB-95, Keeley Caverns Delay Reverb V2, JHS Morning Glory V4, Boss GE-7 Graphic EQ and DigiTech Drop.

The full list can be found below.

Keeley Compressor Plus TC Electronic Ditto Looper Line 6 HX Stomp Boss DS-1 Distortion Hologram Electronics Microcosm ProCo Rat 2 MXR M169 Carbon Copy Boss BD-2 Blues Driver Strymon Iridium Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive Ibanez TS9 Tubescreamer EarthQuaker Devices Plumes Electro-Harmonix Op-Amp Big Muff Reissue TC Electronic Polytune 3 Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner Dunlop Cry Baby Wah GCB-95 Keeley Caverns Delay Reverb V2 JHS Morning Glory V4 Boss GE-7 Graphic EQ Digitech Drop

As for the new-for-2021 rankings, it’s EarthQuaker Devices that has made the most noise this year. The brand’s Astral Destiny octave reverb pedal claims top spot, while its recently released Hizumitas fuzz sustainer – which only dropped a fortnight ago – amazingly takes up position in second.

A double-helping of Walrus Audio pedals – the Mako R1 stereo reverb and Mako ACS1 amp/cab simulator – follow in third and fourth spots, respectively, with Way Huge’s Dune-inspired Atreides Analog Weirding Module completing the top five.

Image 1 of 5 EarthQuaker Devices Astral Destiny (Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices) Image 2 of 5 EarthQuaker Devices Hizumitas (Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices) Image 3 of 5 Walrus Audio Mako ACS1 (Image credit: Walrus Audio) Image 4 of 5 Way Huge Atreides Analog Weirding Module (Image credit: Way Huge) Image 5 of 5 JHS PackRat (Image credit: JHS Pedals)

JHS Pedals’ nine-voice PackRat overdrive arrives in sixth spot, with Boss’s much-hyped HM-2W Heavy Metal Waza Craft coming in at seventh – a spot ahead of the brand’s 40th Anniversary SD-1 Super Overdrive.

Universal Audio's first-ever hardware effects pedals, which were released earlier this year, round off the list, with the Starlight Echo Station and Golden Reverberator coming in at ninth and 10th, respectively.

The full list of new-for-2021 pedals can be found below.

EarthQuaker Devices Astral Destiny EarthQuaker Devices Hizumitas (Standard Release Only) Walrus Audio Mako R1 Walrus Audio Mako ACS1 Way Huge Atreides Analog Weirding Module JHS PackRat Boss HM-2W Heavy Metal Waza Craft Boss SD-1 40th Anniversary Super Overdrive Universal Audio Starlight Echo Station Universal Audio Golden Reverberator

For more information, head over to Reverb.