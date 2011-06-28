Biffy Clyro Release Free Live EP

Biffy Clyro have posted a free live EP that features tracks from their new live CD/DVD, Revolutions: Live From Wembley. You can download live versions of "Bubbles" and "Mountains" at the band's website here.

The album, which was released on Monday, June 27, was recorded at Wembley Arena in London on Dec. 4, 2010, when the band was on tour in support of their latest album, Only Revolutions. The standard release features 19 songs, while the double CD/DVD version features 25.

The DVD also includes band commentary from the gig and a documentary about the band, Only Reflections, which was filmed at last year's T In The Park festival in Scotland.