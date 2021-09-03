Scottish alt-rock heroes Biffy Clyro announce surprise new album The Myth of the Happily Ever After

Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, during the band's headline set at Reading Festival in the UK last weekend

Biffy Clyro only released their eighth album A Celebration Of Endings in August 2020. Now the monsters of Scottish alt-rock have announced the surprise arrival of their ninth full-length, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, due October 22.

One of the UK's biggest rock bands, the three-piece reportedly wrote and recorded the 11-track album in their home studio space last September, during the downtime caused by the UK’s impending second lockdown.

“This album is a real journey, a collision of every thought and emotion we’ve had over the past eighteen months,” says frontman Simon Neil. “There was a real fortitude in A Celebration… but in this record we’re embracing the vulnerabilities of being a band and being a human in this twisted era of our lives.

“Even the title is the polar opposite. It’s asking, do we create these narratives in our own minds to give us some security when none of us know what’s waiting for us at the end of the day?”

At the time of its creation the band had been due to tour arenas throughout the UK, Europe and Australia in support of A Celebration Of Endings, but the pandemic led to the postponement of the shows.

As such, the record was the first to be written and recorded within a stone’s throw of their homes in Scotland, as Neil jokes, “It’s our first full-on tartan album!”

Indeed, listening to the album’s first taster, Unknown Male 01 – an epic and sometimes bruising slice of alt-rock, which dwells on friends who have taken their own lives – you can practically feel the bracing breeze of their homeland hit your face, or at least your ear canals...

The band recently headlined Reading Festival, arguably the biggest date on the UK rock calendar, and touring guitarist Mike Vennart has promised the new album is the band’s heaviest yet. We're looking forward to hearing more.

The Myth Of The Happily Ever After track list

DumDum A Hunger in Your Haunt Denier Separate Missions Witch’s Cup Holy Water Errors in the History of God Haru Urara Unknown Male 01 Existed Slurpy Slurpy Sleep Sleep

